UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finnish, Lithuanian Presidents To Discuss European Security In Helsinki- Niinisto's Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 03:50 AM

Finnish, Lithuanian Presidents to Discuss European Security in Helsinki- Niinisto's Office

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Presidents of Finland and Lithuania Sauli Niinisto and Gitanas Nauseda will discuss regional cooperation, European security and relations between the two countries in Helsinki on Tuesday, the Finnish leader's office said.

"President Niinisto and President Nauseda will hold official discussions at the Presidential Palace. The discussion topics will be bilateral relations between Finland and Lithuania, regional cooperation, European security and other international issues. After the discussion, the presidents will hold a joint press conference," the statement said.

During the visit, Nauseda will also meet with Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne and Parliament Speaker Matti Vanhanen, as well as lay a wreath at the Hietaniemi Memorial Cemetery.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders.

Former Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite paid an official visit to Finland in 2016. Niinisto's previous visit to Lithuania took place in February 2018, where he participated in the celebration of the Centennial of the Restored State of Lithuania.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Visit Helsinki Finland Lithuania February 2016 2018

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo challenges visitors with world’s larg ..

2 hours ago

Dubai preferred destination for entrepreneurs seek ..

2 hours ago

LinkedIn launches new feature helping small busine ..

3 hours ago

MBRSC calls for participation in Sirius Analogue M ..

3 hours ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi earns magnet accreditat ..

3 hours ago

UAE supports Yemen’s education sector

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.