HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Presidents of Finland and Lithuania Sauli Niinisto and Gitanas Nauseda will discuss regional cooperation, European security and relations between the two countries in Helsinki on Tuesday, the Finnish leader's office said.

"President Niinisto and President Nauseda will hold official discussions at the Presidential Palace. The discussion topics will be bilateral relations between Finland and Lithuania, regional cooperation, European security and other international issues. After the discussion, the presidents will hold a joint press conference," the statement said.

During the visit, Nauseda will also meet with Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne and Parliament Speaker Matti Vanhanen, as well as lay a wreath at the Hietaniemi Memorial Cemetery.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders.

Former Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite paid an official visit to Finland in 2016. Niinisto's previous visit to Lithuania took place in February 2018, where he participated in the celebration of the Centennial of the Restored State of Lithuania.