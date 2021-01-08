Finnish, Lithuanian Prime Ministers Discussed Relations With Russia - Helsinki

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Friday discussed relations with Russia, as well as the situation in Belarus, in a phone conversation with her recently appointed Lithuanian counterpart, Ingrida Simonyte, the Finnish government said.

Marin congratulated Simonyte on her appointment and exchanged views on topics ranging from national implementation of the EU recovery measures, the transition to a green economy and the digital transformation.

"The Prime Ministers also had a comprehensive discussion on relations with Russia and the situation in Belarus," the government said in a statement.

The heads of governments touched upon the cooperation between Nordic and Baltic countries as Finland will be coordinating the Nordic-Baltic Eight cooperation format this year.