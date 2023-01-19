Finnish military intelligence said on Thursday that Russia's activities "to expand its influence" in Africa require attention amid Europe's waning presence

"In Africa, Russia's efforts to expand its influence under the guise of private military companies are worthy of notice. This led to increased confrontation between local governments and international actors, which caused, for example, the withdrawal of French troops from Mali," the intelligence said in a statement.

Furthermore, Finnish intelligence claimed that Russia's actions in Ukraine have raised concerns in Africa about further food and grain supplies to the continent.

Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations about its military presence in various African countries. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that accusations against Russia of sending mercenaries to Mali were "groundless." In November, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop told Sputnik that the West's media campaign about the work of Russian private security companies in Mali was targeting Russia and aimed to disrupt cooperation between the two countries.