Finnish Military to Take Part in EU Mission to Train Ukrainian Soldiers - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The Finnish contingent of a maximum of 50 military personnel will take part in the European Union Assistance Mission Ukraine (EUMAM) to train the Ukrainian soldiers, the Finnish government reported on Thursday.

"The President of the Republic (Sauli Niinisto) and the Ministerial Committee on Foreign and Security Policy decided that Finland will participate in the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) with a maximum of 50 soldiers serving in training and advisory tasks," the government said in a statement.

According to the statement, Niinisto also discussed with the ministerial committee the ongoing negotiations on a defense cooperation agreement between Helsinki and Washington, Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, and the security situation in Europe.

EUMAM Ukraine was established on October 17, 2022. In mid-November, the EU foreign ministers officially announced the launch of the mission designed to train 15,000 military from Ukraine. EUMAM is expected to last two years.