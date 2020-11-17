Finnish Minister for Cooperation to Discuss Arctic Development in Norway

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Possibilities of cooperation in transition to a "green" economy, digitalization and logistics, as well as urgent issues related to trade policy, development and Arctic issues, will be discussed by Finnish Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari in Oslo on November 17-19, the government said.

"The transition to a green economy offers significant opportunities for expanding cooperation between Finland and Norway. In turbulent times, the importance of both unrestricted trade and development cooperation is emphasized.

With this in mind, it is important to meet with my Norwegian colleagues and find common solutions to make society more stable," Skinnari said.

The Finnish government said both countries were committed to further deepening mutual cooperation. During his visit to Oslo, Skinnari will pay special attention to trade and economic relations between the countries and current regional and international issues.