Finnish Minister Says 'Highly Likely' That Country Will Join NATO

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Finland will likely join NATO in the future as a majority of the population supports the idea, Minister for European Affairs and Ownership Steering Tytti Tuppurainen said on Friday

Earlier in the week, the Finnish Foreign Ministry published a report saying that Finland's NATO membership will grant the country general security guarantees and increased deterrent potential in defense.

"The people of Finland, they seem to have already made up their mind and there is a huge majority for the NATO membership of Finland, but, of course, that's not all, we are a steady parliamentary democracy and we need to discuss this issue thoroughly in our parliament," Tuppurainen said in an interview with Sky news, adding that joining the bloc is "highly likely but the decision is not yet made.

The minister stated that each country has the right to decide on its own security measures and Finland will make the decision based on its interests and the overall situation.

On Tuesday, the Swedish newspaper Expressen reported that Finland had invited Sweden to jointly file applications for NATO membership. The British newspaper Times said that Sweden and Finland intend to join NATO this summer.

The two countries have recently been debating the prospects of abandoning neutral status and applying to join NATO following Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

