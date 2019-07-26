Finnish motorists warned as heat drives thirsty moose onto roads

(@FahadShabbir)

Nordic countries may have escaped the worst of Europe's latest heatwave, but drivers in Finland face another danger as moose in search of a drink wander into traffic

Helsinki, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Nordic countries may have escaped the worst of Europe 's latest heatwave, but drivers in Finland face another danger as moose in search of a drink wander into traffic

Police issued a warning to motorists after a record number of reports of drivers crashing into moose in the past week, as the thirsty animals seek new sources of water after hot weather caused their usual ponds and drinking places to dry up.

"This particular time of the year it is quite warm. This makes the animals move further for water, and they may cross roads," Captain Joonas Tikka toldAFP on Friday.

Young calves born last year are particularly at risk.