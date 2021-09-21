UrduPoint.com

Finnish MPs Approve Vaccine Passports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 09:49 PM

Finnish MPs approve vaccine passports

Finland's lawmakers on Tuesday approved plans for a national "corona pass" despite falling infection rates which could mean the scheme is never brought into use

Helsinki, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Finland's lawmakers on Tuesday approved plans for a national "corona pass" despite falling infection rates which could mean the scheme is never brought into use.

So-called "vaccine passports" are already in place in countries such as France, Italy and the Netherlands, requiring visitors to venues or public spaces to show proof of Covid vaccination, negative testing or a previous infection.

"The premise is... that there will be no need for the corona pass," Health Minister Krista Kiuru told journalists, citing the government's plan to remove all Covid restrictions once 80 percent of all over-12s are vaccinated.

But the pass could be required in certain areas "if a significant outbreak occurs", she added.

The 580,000-euro ($680,000) project is likely to be introduced at the start of October, officials said, but will only be used locally in areas where other restrictions are in place.

The scheme "is not a restriction, it is a freedom from restrictions", Kiuru said.

Finland, which has seen over 137,000 coronavirus infections and 1,000 deaths in a country of 5.5 million, has maintained some of the EU's lowest incidence rates throughout the pandemic. But cases did rise again during the summer, particularly among the unvaccinated.

To date, 66.6 percent of over-12s have had both jabs, and the 80 percent target is expected to be reached in mid-October, the government has said.

This month the UK ditched plans to introduce vaccine passports, while Denmark, one of the first adopters, scrapped its version on September 10.

Related Topics

France Italy United Kingdom Netherlands Denmark September October All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence discusses cooperation in milit ..

Ministry of Defence discusses cooperation in military industries with Jordan

35 minutes ago
 National laboratories receive UKAS accreditation f ..

National laboratories receive UKAS accreditation for 61 new food, veterinary pro ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses prospects of economic ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses prospects of economic and investment cooperation wit ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Gastech 2021 Exhibition ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Gastech 2021 Exhibition and Conference

2 hours ago
 Over 2.5 mln receives COVID-19 vaccines ,5 died in ..

Over 2.5 mln receives COVID-19 vaccines ,5 died in 24 hours

54 seconds ago
 Brick kiln sealed for not installing zigzag techno ..

Brick kiln sealed for not installing zigzag technology

56 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.