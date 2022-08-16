UrduPoint.com

Finnish Nationalists Propose Canceling Dual Citizenship Over 'Security' Concerns

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 09:55 PM

The nationalist Finns Party launched a campaign on Tuesday to abolish the dual citizenship right as the Nordic country heads for legislative polls in April

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The nationalist Finns Party launched a campaign on Tuesday to abolish the dual citizenship right as the Nordic country heads for legislative polls in April.

"Finland must scrap the dual citizenship right because it is not serving its goal in this new security climate.

A foreigner will have to give up the nationality of their country of origin before applying for Finnish citizenship," the party said in a manifesto.

Russians make up almost a quarter of Finnish citizens who hold two passports. The National Statistical Service estimates that 149,879 people in Finland have dual nationality, of whom 38,339 are Russians.

