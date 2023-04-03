Finnish Opposition National Coalition Party Wins Parliamentary Election - Justice Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Finland's opposition National Coalition Party claimed victory in the country's parliamentary election, Finnish Justice Ministry said.

"After counting 99.6% of the votes, the opposition National Coalition Party led by Petteri Orpo is ahead with 20.8%, the opposition Finns Party led by Riikka Purra follows with 20%, the ruling Social Democratic Party led by (Prime Minister) Sanna Marin with 19.9% and the Centre Party led by Annika Saarikko with 11.

3%," the ministry said.

Orpo, speaking at the campaign headquarters, claimed victory, flagging plans to begin negotiations with other parties to form a government coalition.

Meanwhile, Marin conceded her party's defeat and congratulated the rival parties, saying that "democracy has spoken."

The National Coalition Party calls for austerity policies to offset the budget deficit. The party also insists on the need to reduce the income tax for all workers and supports Finland's NATO bid.