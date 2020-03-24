UrduPoint.com
Finnish Opposition Party Withdraws No-Confidence Motion Due To Coronavirus - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 09:33 PM

The Finns Party has announced it was temporarily withdrawing its no-confidence motion in the government in order to back Helsinki's efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, the media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The Finns Party has announced it was temporarily withdrawing its no-confidence motion in the government in order to back Helsinki's efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, the media reported on Tuesday.

The opposition party filed its motion on March 11 with a request that the government clarify the nation's migration policy in light of the current situation at the Greek-Turkish border. The government was due to respond on Wednesday.

The Finnish Yle broadcaster reported that the party would return to the migrant issue once the health crisis was over.

According to the nationalist party, there is uncertainty over how the government is going to prevent a new migrant crisis in the European Union, and the official statements issued thus far have been contradictory.

The Finns Party also intends to find out what measures the government would take if migrants pouring in from Turkey's borders tried to enter Finland.

The situation on the Greek-Turkish border became difficult in late February following an escalation of violence and tensions in the Syrian province of Idlib. Turkey claimed to be unable to deal with the mass influx of fleeing Syrian refugees anymore and opened its border with Greece, an act that defied its 2016 migration deal with the European Union.

Regarding the coronavirus outbreak in Finland, the country has so far confirmed 792 COVID-19 cases.

