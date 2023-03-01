UrduPoint.com

Finnish Parliament Approves Bill On Joining NATO - Broadcast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 05:20 PM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The Finnish parliament has approved on Wednesday a bill submitted by the government on the country's accession to NATO, according to the broadcast.

The bill was approved by 184 votes, seven parliament members were absent, and one abstained.

The document will now need to be approved by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto to finalize the ratification of the country's application to NATO at the national level.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership in May 2022 following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. By the end of 2022, their applications were ratified by 28 out of 30 NATO member states, with the exception of Hungary and Turkey.

