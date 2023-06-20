UrduPoint.com

Finnish Parliament Approves Candidacy Of Petteri Orpo As New Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Finnish Parliament Approves Candidacy of Petteri Orpo as New Prime Minister

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The Finnish parliament on Tuesday approved the candidacy of Petteri Orpo, the leader of the National Coalition Party that won the parliamentary elections in the country, as the new head of government, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

Orpo's candidacy was approved by a vote of 107 in favor, 81 against and 12 abstentions, the speaker of the parliament said.

After the parliamentary elections in Finland in April, Orpo led a negotiating group to form a new government, which included representatives of the National Coalition Party, the Finns Party, the Swedish People's Party of Finland and the Christian Democrats.

As of June 16, the parties managed to develop a common program of action for a four-year term of the mandate and formed a new, 77th government of Finland.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto is scheduled to appoint a new cabinet on Tuesday afternoon.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Finland April June Democrats Christian Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for be ..

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for better Pak-US relations

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end ..

Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end of March 2023: CBUAE

12 hours ago
 Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

14 hours ago
 Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development ..

Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development in budget

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.