Finnish Parliament Approves Candidacy of Petteri Orpo as New Prime Minister

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The Finnish parliament on Tuesday approved the candidacy of Petteri Orpo, the leader of the National Coalition Party that won the parliamentary elections in the country, as the new head of government, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

Orpo's candidacy was approved by a vote of 107 in favor, 81 against and 12 abstentions, the speaker of the parliament said.

After the parliamentary elections in Finland in April, Orpo led a negotiating group to form a new government, which included representatives of the National Coalition Party, the Finns Party, the Swedish People's Party of Finland and the Christian Democrats.

As of June 16, the parties managed to develop a common program of action for a four-year term of the mandate and formed a new, 77th government of Finland.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto is scheduled to appoint a new cabinet on Tuesday afternoon.