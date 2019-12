The Finnish Parliament approved on Tuesday Social Democrat Sanna Marin, aged 34, as the world's youngest prime minister, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the plenary session

"While 99 lawmakers voted in favor of Marin, 70 voted against her, and 30 were absent," Parliament Speaker Matti Vanhanen said.

All the Finnish ruling parties are led by women as well.