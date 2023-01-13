Finnish Parliament Speaker Cancels Visit to Turkey After Ankara Disinvites Swedish Rep

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Finland's parliamentary speaker Matti Vanhanen on Friday called off his planned trip to Ankara after Turkey canceled the invitation to his Swedish counterpart over a Kurdish protest in Stockholm.

"We planned to fly together on a Swedish government's plane, so technically it is impossible for me to travel there alone," Vanhanen was quoted as saying by Finnish broadcaster YLE.

Mustafa Sentop, the speaker of Turkish parliament, said Sweden's Andreas Norlen was no longer welcome after the Rojava Committee of Sweden hung an effigy made in the likeness of the Turkish president from a lamp pole during a protest outside Stockholm City Hall on Wednesday.

The Turkish parliament is yet to ratify the Nordic countries' joint bid to become NATO members. Turkey has demanded that the two crack down on Kurdish activists, whom it sees as terrorists for supporting the PKK, a Kurdish militant group it has been fighting for decades.