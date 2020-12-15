UrduPoint.com
Finnish Parliament Supports Foreign Minister Amid Scandal Over Children Repatriations

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto endured on Tuesday the parliament's no-confidence vote over his decision to dismiss a senior ministry official who opposed the repatriating of Finnish children from the Al-Hawl camp in Syria.

The parliament supported the minister in the 101-68 vote, according to the broadcast of the session.

The no-confidence motion was initiated by the opposition parties after an investigation launched by the internal Constitutional Law Committee ruled that the minister had violated the administrative law and the diplomatic service act when he moved to assign new duties to Pasi Tuominen, with whom the diplomat clashed on children repatriation from Al-Hawl.

The committee, however, did not find sufficient grounds for arraignment. Haavisto had already faced a confidence vote in December 2019, winning that vote by 110-79.

