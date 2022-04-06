UrduPoint.com

Finnish Parliament To Discuss Possibility Of NATO Membership - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 09:19 PM

Finnish Parliament to Discuss Possibility of NATO Membership - Foreign Minister

The Finnish parliament plans to discuss the possibility of joining NATO as one of the proposals made by the government in a security white paper, Finnish Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The Finnish parliament plans to discuss the possibility of joining NATO as one of the proposals made by the government in a security white paper, Finnish Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto said on Wednesday.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said on multiple occasions that the alliance stands ready to accept Finland, as well as Sweden, the moment they express interest.

"Finland also has a very intensive security debate. Currently we are preparing, from the government side to the parliament, a white paper on defense and security. The parliament will actively discuss different options, including a possible NATO membership for Finland," Haavisto said in a doorstep comment before the NATO ministerial in Brussels.

NATO foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels from Wednesday to Thursday.

Related Topics

NATO Parliament Brussels Alliance Sweden Finland From Government

Recent Stories

Survey conducted for separate lifting of industria ..

Survey conducted for separate lifting of industrial, municipal waste: MD SSWMB

1 minute ago
 Mehfil Mushaira held at Punjab Arts Council

Mehfil Mushaira held at Punjab Arts Council

1 minute ago
 ESA Chief Says Members Discussing Back Up Plans on ..

ESA Chief Says Members Discussing Back Up Plans on ExoMars After Cutting Ties Wi ..

1 minute ago
 DC visits wheat procurement centres, inspects dist ..

DC visits wheat procurement centres, inspects distribution of gunny bags

1 minute ago
 Soil analysis vital to improve soil fertility, enh ..

Soil analysis vital to improve soil fertility, enhance production

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine Needs to Agree on Statuses of Crimea, Donb ..

Ukraine Needs to Agree on Statuses of Crimea, Donbas Republics - Kremlin

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.