Finnish Parliament to Discuss Possibility of NATO Membership - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The Finnish parliament plans to discuss the possibility of joining NATO as one of the proposals made by the government in a security white paper, Finnish Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto said on Wednesday.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said on multiple occasions that the alliance stands ready to accept Finland, as well as Sweden, the moment they express interest.

"Finland also has a very intensive security debate. Currently we are preparing, from the government side to the parliament, a white paper on defense and security. The parliament will actively discuss different options, including a possible NATO membership for Finland," Haavisto said in a doorstep comment before the NATO ministerial in Brussels.

NATO foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels from Wednesday to Thursday.