Finnish Parliament to Vote on Ratifying NATO Membership on February 28 - Head of Committee

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The Finnish parliament will vote on the ratification of the country's application to join NATO on February 25, on February 28, Jussi Halla-aho, the chair of the parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, said on Friday.

"According to the preliminary plan, the report will be presented at the plenary session of the parliament next week, and voting on it will take place on February 28," Halla-aho told reporters.