UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finnish Parliamentary Speaker To Arrive In Moscow For Talks With Russian Counterparts

Sumaira FH 33 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 10:10 AM

Finnish Parliamentary Speaker to Arrive in Moscow for Talks With Russian Counterparts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Finnish parliamentary speaker Matti Vanhanen will come to Moscow on Monday for talks with leaders of both chambers in the Russian legislature.

He will meet with Vyacheslav Volodin, of the lower house, and Valentina Matviyenko, of the upper house, to discuss cooperation between the neighbor countries and their parliaments.

A seminar honoring Finland's seventh president, Juho Kusti Paasikivi, will be timed to Vanhanen's visit. November marks 150 years since the statesman's birth, who is credited for shaping the Finnish foreign policy after World War II.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Finland November World War

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 2 March 2020

29 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

No recorded coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia: Spo ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in 51st Regional Meeting of Direc ..

10 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh meets founder of Foreign Policy Com ..

11 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 37th Arab I ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.