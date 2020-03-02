Finnish Parliamentary Speaker to Arrive in Moscow for Talks With Russian Counterparts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Finnish parliamentary speaker Matti Vanhanen will come to Moscow on Monday for talks with leaders of both chambers in the Russian legislature.

He will meet with Vyacheslav Volodin, of the lower house, and Valentina Matviyenko, of the upper house, to discuss cooperation between the neighbor countries and their parliaments.

A seminar honoring Finland's seventh president, Juho Kusti Paasikivi, will be timed to Vanhanen's visit. November marks 150 years since the statesman's birth, who is credited for shaping the Finnish foreign policy after World War II.