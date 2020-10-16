Finnish PM leaves EU summit to self-isolate

(@FahadShabbir)

Helsinki, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin left an EU summit on Friday to self-isolate as a precaution after attending a meeting this week with a Finnish MP who has since tested positive for Covid-19, the government said.

"The prime minister has today left the European Council and asked the Swedish Prime Minister, Stefan Lofven, to represent Finland during the final meeting," the government said in a statement.