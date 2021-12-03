UrduPoint.com

Finnish Police Arrest Five On Terrorism Charges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 08:17 PM

Five people suspected of "planning a terrorist act" will appear before a judge in southwest Finland on Friday, police said

Helsinki, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Five people suspected of "planning a terrorist act" will appear before a judge in southwest Finland on Friday, police said.

The suspects, who were arrested on Tuesday, all live in Kankaanpaa in the southwest, police said, adding that there was no danger to the public.

According to Finnish news channel MTV, the suspects are all male and face explosives-related charges.

In an update in March, Finland's security services Supo said they would keep the terrorist threat at "elevated", the second-lowest level on a four-point scale.

However, they warned that the risk from far-right extremism was "more worrying" than in the previous year.

Terrorism arrests in Finland are rare.

The country's first prosecution on terrorist charges came in 2018, when a Moroccan rejected asylum seeker, Abderrahman Bouanane, stabbed 10 people and killing two, in the southwest town of Turku.

