HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The Finnish police said Thursday there was no reason to suspect that the prime minister broke any rules when she claimed an allowance to cover the cost of breakfasts at her official residence.

Sanna Marin faced scrutiny in May over concerns she misused public funds to pay for breakfasts and cold meals.

Her office admitted she spent 14,363 Euros ($17,141) from January 2020 to May 2021, or 845 euros a month.

Police said they had looked into her staff's actions because they were not authorized to investigate the prime minister. No signs of wrongdoing were found. Marin promised to reimburse the spending.

The preliminary investigation showed that Marin claimed the allowance based on an established interpretation of a provision on housing benefits in the Prime Minister's Remuneration Act, as did premiers before her.