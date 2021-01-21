Finnish Population Increased by Over 10,000 People in 2020 Due to Positive Net Migration

The population of Finland grew last year by 10,854 people and reached 5,536,146 thanks to positive net migration, Statistics Finland, the state agency that compiles statistical data, said on Thursday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The population of Finland grew last year by 10,854 people and reached 5,536,146 thanks to positive net migration, Statistics Finland, the state agency that compiles statistical data, said on Thursday.

"During 2020 Finland's population increased by 10,854 persons.

The reason for the population increase was migration gain from abroad: the number of immigrants was 19,378 higher than that of emigrants. The number of births was 8,491 lower than that of deaths," Statistics Finland said in a press release.

Last year, 30,987 immigrants moved to Finland from abroad and 11,609 residents left the country.

The fertility rate slightly increased from 1,35 to 1,37 when compared to 2019, the agency added.

In total, 46,452 children were born in 2020, while the number of deaths last year was 54,943.