Finnish Postal Workers Reject Proposal to End Strike - Union Representing Employers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The postal workers' strike in Finland will continue after the Post and Logistics Union (PAU) rejected an offer put forward by a government-appointed mediator, the representative association for service sector businesses and organizations, Palta, said on Tuesday.

"PAU rejected the compromise proposal made by the national mediator ... Palta is disappointed in this decision by PAU because the employer's side was ready to accept an agreement," Palta said in a statement.

The offer was made by National Conciliator Vuokko Piekkala on Monday.

Negotiations between the parties are set to continue.

Unions across Finland, including those representing workers at airports, ports and logistics hubs, have announced they are ready to hold "solidarity" strikes to support the postal workers.

The two-week strike began on November 11 after state-owned postal company Posti proposed a new collective agreement for 700 employees that includes worsened working terms and conditions and pay cuts of up to 50 percent. According to reports, around 10,000 postal workers are participating in the action.