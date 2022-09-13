UrduPoint.com

Finnish Power Grid Chief Regrets Delayed Launch Of Swedish Ringhals NPP

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Finnish Power Grid Chief Regrets Delayed Launch of Swedish Ringhals NPP

The delayed launch of the fourth reactor at the Ringhals nuclear power plant (NPP) in Sweden is "bad news" for Finland ahead of upcoming winter, Jukka Ruusunen, CEO of Finnish power grid company Fingrid, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The delayed launch of the fourth reactor at the Ringhals nuclear power plant (NPP) in Sweden is "bad news" for Finland ahead of upcoming winter, Jukka Ruusunen, CEO of Finnish power grid company Fingrid, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Vattenfall, the owner of the Swedish Ringhals NPP, said that the fourth reactor at the station will not start up as planned in late November and is scheduled to start up in January. Ringhals is Sweden's largest nuclear power plant and has four reactors.

"Sweden plays a big role in the Scandinavian electricity market. Technical problems at Ringhals are bad news for us," Ruusunen told the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper.

Importing Swedish electricity is especially important in Finland due to the coming winter, Ruusunen said, adding that Finnish electricity consumption remains low.

"I expect the results to show up. Consumption is still at a low level, and I believe that both households and industry will be involved in the campaign (to save electricity)," Ruusunen added.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The bloc has already approved seven packages of sanctions against Moscow, including gradual phase-out of Russian oil. The Ukraine crisis and sanctions have resulted in disruptions of supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide.

Related Topics

Electricity Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear Company Oil Luhansk Donetsk Sweden Finland January February November Market From Industry

Recent Stories

US May Refile Strategic Oil Reserve When Price Fal ..

US May Refile Strategic Oil Reserve When Price Falls Below $80 Per Barrel - Repo ..

34 seconds ago
 Zelenskyy Urges Estonian, Danish Defense Ministers ..

Zelenskyy Urges Estonian, Danish Defense Ministers to Provide Further Military A ..

37 seconds ago
 No Delivery Timeline for NASAMS Air Defense System ..

No Delivery Timeline for NASAMS Air Defense Systems to Ukraine Yet - Pentagon

38 seconds ago
 Prime Minister for utilizing all resources for de- ..

Prime Minister for utilizing all resources for de-watering of national highways, ..

40 seconds ago
 Imran wants to regain power, has no concern for su ..

Imran wants to regain power, has no concern for submerged Pakistan & people: Mar ..

4 minutes ago
 Queen leaves Scotland for final time, bound for Lo ..

Queen leaves Scotland for final time, bound for London

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.