Finnish President Accepts Prime Minister's Resignation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:16 PM

Finnish President Accepts Prime Minister's Resignation

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Antti Rinne and his government

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Antti Rinne and his government.

The meeting of the two at the president's residence was broadcast by Finnish media.

"I would like to thank you for our work together during these months that I served as a prime minister," Rinne said.

The president thanked him for his work and asked him and his government to remain in caretaker capacity.

The government was appointed on June 6 after parliamentary elections.

