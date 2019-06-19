UrduPoint.com
Finnish President Appoints Timo Kivinen As Commander Of Country's Defense Forces

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 10:08 PM

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Wednesday appointed Lt. Gen. Timo Kivinen as new commander of the country's Defense Forces, Finland's Defense Ministry said in a statement

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Wednesday appointed Lt. Gen. Timo Kivinen as new commander of the country's Defense Forces, Finland's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On 19 June 2019, the President of Finland Sauli Niinistö has appointed Lieutenant General Timo Kivinen as the next Commander of the Finnish Defence Forces, as of 1 August 2019 for a term of 1 August 2019 - 31 March 2024.

The current Commander of the Defence Forces, General Jarmo Lindberg, will retire and transfer into the reserve on 1 August 2019," the statement said.

Lindberg's mandate expires in July. The acting commander refused to put forward his candidacy for the second term.

Kivinen, 59, has held a variety of offices. In particular, he served as the Finnish Defense Forces' deputy chief of staff, the commander of Karelia Brigade and the commander of the Utti Jaeger Regiment.

