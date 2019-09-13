Finnish President Believes Western Sanctions Against Russia Proved Ineffective

(@imziishan)

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Friday that he believes the western economic sanctions against Russia have proven to be completely ineffective

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Friday that he believes the western economic sanctions against Russia have proven to be completely ineffective.

"There were voices that said that after the sanctions the Russian economy will collapse, and it will have to retreat. This did not happen, and I am afraid that this will not happen in the future," Niinisto said at the 16th annual Yalta European Strategy (YES) meeting.

Russia's economic and political relations with the West deteriorated in 2014 over the crisis in Ukraine and Crimea's decision to rejoin Russia.

The West, accusing Moscow of meddling in Ukrainian affairs, imposed sanctions on Russia. While repeatedly denying these accusations, Russia introduced a food embargo on the states that targeted it with restrictive measures.

In late June, the European Union extended its sanctions, which target specific sectors of the Russian economy, until January 31, 2020. On Thursday, the union prolonged sanctions against Russian individuals and entities over what it describes as "actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine" until March 15, 2020.