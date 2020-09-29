UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:59 PM

Finnish President Cancels Annual Independence Day Reception Over COVID-19

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Finland's Independence Day reception, which is traditionally held in the presidential palace and broadcast with a record outreach by the national television, has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus, President Sauli Niinisto said on Tuesday, adding that the nation will celebrate remotely.

"The reception has traditionally gathered around two thousand Finns to the Presidential Palace. But Independence Day is also celebrated at home, by millions in front of their televisions. Although this year we will not meet in the traditional way at the Presidential Palace, this will by no means diminish the significance of the celebration. We will celebrate Finland and our independence together with all Finns through a new kind of programme," Niinisto was quoted as saying in a press release published by the Finnish president's office.

According to the communication, this year's Independence Day broadcast at prime-time in the evening will show footage from the previous year's receptions and a live broadcast from the homes of Finnish families.

The Finnish independence will mark its 103rd year on December 3. The traditional reception in the presidential palace in central Helsinki is hosted by the president and the first lady and features an orchestra concert. Among the invited guests are normally veterans, prominent artists and athletes, politicians, businessmen and diplomats.

As of Tuesday, Finland has reported a total of 9,892 coronavirus cases, including 345 deaths and an estimated 7,850 recoveries.

