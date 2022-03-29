Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Tuesday that he has discussed the principles and procedures of accepting new members into NATO with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Tuesday that he has discussed the principles and procedures of accepting new members into NATO with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"Finland's security needs to be further strengthened. Ways to do that are now being carefully checked. In addition to the narrative given to the parliament, all opportunities and prospects are being reviewed. For this purpose, in yesterday's discussion with Chief Secretary Stoltenberg, we thoroughly went through NATO's principles and procedures when the new members were accepted," Niinisto wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia).

Although Finland is not a member of NATO, it maintains a close partnership with the organization. Prominent Finnish politicians have been making comments on potential NATO membership ahead of the country's upcoming parliamentary hearings on security in April.

In mid-March, the Finnish government was reportedly preparing a comprehensive security assessment report in light of the situation in Ukraine. The report is to be presented to parliament in early April.