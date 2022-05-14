UrduPoint.com

Finnish President Discusses Plans To Join NATO During Phone Talks With Putin - Office

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Finnish President Discusses Plans to Join NATO During Phone Talks With Putin - Office

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto initiated a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, outlining the country's plans to join NATO and the reasoning behind this decision, the Office of the Finnish President said.

"President Niinisto told President Putin how fundamentally the Russian demands in late 2021 aiming at preventing countries from joining NATO and Russia's massive invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 have altered the security environment of Finland. President Niinistö announced that Finland decides to seek NATO membership in the next few days," the statement said.

The Presidential Office cited security considerations as the Primary factor that pushed Helsinki to consider NATO membership.

"By joining NATO Finland strengthens its own security and assumes its responsibility. It is not away from anyone else. Also in the future, Finland wants to take care of the practical questions arising from being a neighbour of Russia in a correct and professional manner," the statement concluded.

During the conversation, Niinisto reiterated his grave concerns over the situation in Ukraine and called for arranging evacuations of the civilian population.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Helsinki Vladimir Putin Finland February From

Recent Stories

KPRA conducts registration drive in Mansehra

KPRA conducts registration drive in Mansehra

2 minutes ago
 Pirzada condemns forcible of holding political ral ..

Pirzada condemns forcible of holding political rally

2 minutes ago
 22 motorcyclists from Malaysia start rally towards ..

22 motorcyclists from Malaysia start rally towards KP's tourist destinations

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan calls for collaborative efforts in country's ..

Ahsan calls for collaborative efforts in country's development process

2 minutes ago
 Vietnam's auto sales up 31 pct in 4 months

Vietnam's auto sales up 31 pct in 4 months

2 minutes ago
 11 dead, 1,161 injured in 1,115 accidents across P ..

11 dead, 1,161 injured in 1,115 accidents across Punjab

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.