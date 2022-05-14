Finnish President Discusses Plans to Join NATO During Phone Talks With Putin - Office

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto initiated a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, outlining the country's plans to join NATO and the reasoning behind this decision, the Office of the Finnish President said.

"President Niinisto told President Putin how fundamentally the Russian demands in late 2021 aiming at preventing countries from joining NATO and Russia's massive invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 have altered the security environment of Finland. President Niinistö announced that Finland decides to seek NATO membership in the next few days," the statement said.

The Presidential Office cited security considerations as the Primary factor that pushed Helsinki to consider NATO membership.

"By joining NATO Finland strengthens its own security and assumes its responsibility. It is not away from anyone else. Also in the future, Finland wants to take care of the practical questions arising from being a neighbour of Russia in a correct and professional manner," the statement concluded.

During the conversation, Niinisto reiterated his grave concerns over the situation in Ukraine and called for arranging evacuations of the civilian population.