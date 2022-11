Finnish President Expects Hungary to Ratify NATO Accession

Finland can count on Hungary's ratification of Helsinki's application to enterNATO, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Wednesday following talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

"I had a telephone conversation with @PM_ViktorOrban. Good that Finland can count on Hungary in our NATO ratification.

I look forward to further strengthening our Fenno-Ugric connection also as allies," Niinisto tweeted.

On May 18, three months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. Their accession protocols have been already ratified by all NATO members except Hungary and Turkey.