Finnish President Niinisto to Visit Ukraine for Talks With Zelenskyy in September -Reports

(@imziishan)

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto is set to pay an official visit to Ukraine in mid-September, during which he plans to hold negotiations with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, local media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto is set to pay an official visit to Ukraine in mid-September, during which he plans to hold negotiations with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, local media reported on Friday.

This will be Niinisto's first meeting with Zelenskyy, who took office on April 21, Finland's Yle broadcaster reported. The Finnish president last visited Ukraine in 2014, during which time he met with then-President Petro Poroshenko.

Additionally, Niinisto will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Wednesday. The presidents are set to discuss cooperation in the Arctic, the safety of flights over the Baltic Sea, and regional and international issues, according to the Kremlin.