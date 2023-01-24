Finnish President Pays Official Visit to Kiev to Discuss Current Situation in Ukraine

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto has arrived in Kiev to discuss the current situation in the country with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Finnish president's office said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto has arrived in Kiev to discuss the current situation in the country with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Finnish president's office said on Tuesday.

"President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinisto visits Ukraine and meets President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Tuesday 24 January 2023.

The visit underlines Finland's strong and continuous support to Ukraine. The Presidents will discuss the current situation concerning the war of aggression that Russia started 11 months ago," the office said in a statement.

Niinisto and Zelenskyy will also discuss Finland's material support to Ukraine, the statement added.

The Finnish leader is also expected to visit Borodyanka and Bucha, as well as to lay a wreath at the Wall of Remembrance in Kiev, the statement read.