Finnish President Plans to Speak With Putin December 14 - Presidential Office

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto discussed the situation in Ukraine with his US counterpart Joe Biden and intends to hold a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, the Finnish presidential office said.

"The main topic of the conversation (with Biden) was the alarming situation on the borders of Ukraine. The presidents considered cooperation important to find a diplomatic way out of the tense situation," it said.