Finnish President, Prime Minister Express Support For Country's Accession To NATO

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2022 | 12:20 PM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Finland must immediately apply to join NATO, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"Finland must apply to join NATO without delay. We hope that the national steps that are still needed to implement this decision will be taken quickly over the next few days," the statement said.

