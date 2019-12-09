UrduPoint.com
Finnish President Proposes Sanna Marin For Post Of Prime Minister - Helsinki

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:50 PM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto submitted to the country's parliament the candidacy of Sanna Marin for the post of prime minister, the president's office said on Monday.

"The country's president, Sauli Niinisto, met Parliament Speaker Matti Vanhanen on Monday, December 9, in Mantyniemi [president's residence]. After a conversation with the speaker, the republic's president forwarded a written announcement to the parliament regarding the candidate for the prime minister's role," the president's office said.

Parliament is expected to hold a confidence vote in the new prime minister on December 10. The president will appoint the new government shortly afterward.

If Marin is approved, she will become the youngest prime minister in Finland's history.

She has been the minister of transport and communications since June 2019.

The new cabinet of ministers is expected to be formed by Tuesday, while most of the current ministers will most likely remain in the government.

Only two new politicians will be in the cabinet, Katri Kulmuni, who is set to become the new finance minister, and Tuula Haatainen, who will become the minister of labor.

The Finnish government will have a women-led cabinet. Out of 18 ministerial positions, 12 will be occupied by women.

Antti Rinne resigned as prime minister last week after one of the coalition allies, the Center Party, lost confidence in him. President Sauli Niinisto asked the administration to stay on as a caretaker government.

