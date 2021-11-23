Finnish President Says Avoiding Dialogue With Russia Will Make EU Look Weaker

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto spoke on Tuesday in favor of maintaining a dialogue with Russia, saying that by refusing it, the European Union would only look weaker

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto spoke on Tuesday in favor of maintaining a dialogue with Russia, saying that by refusing it, the European Union would only look weaker.

"For Finland, maintaining a functioning bilateral relationship with Russia is essential.

But a constructive dialogue is in no contradiction with firmly defending our interests and principles in that relationship. The same should be possible for the European Union, too. Refusing to interact with Russia does not strengthen the EU, it only makes it look weaker and less relevant," Niinisto said in a speech at the Humboldt University in Berlin, as quoted by the presidential website.

The Finnish president has been in Germany with a three-day visit from Sunday to Tuesday.