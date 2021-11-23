Finnish President Says Discussed Ukraine With Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Monday that he had discussed the crisis in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Even though there is no specific information about the number of troops stationed in Ukraine's eastern breakaway region of Donbas, the situation is similar to that of the last spring, Niinisto is convinced. The de-escalation in the area kicked off after a phone conversation between Putin and US leader, Joe Biden, the Finnish president went on.

"What is going on now? I recently had an opportunity to discuss this with President Putin, and I realized that they are preparing for new negotiations with President Biden, if possible, very soon. Of course, if this is a means to assimilate the situation, then we should be happy.

But one thing is missing here - Europe, which is not involved in the negotiations," Niinisto said at a Koorber Foundation event held in Berlin.

When asked whether the military confrontation is possible in Europe amid the ongoing tensions, he expressed hope that it will be avoided like last spring.

Since late October, Western media have reported details of Russia amassing troops near the border with Ukraine, including satellite images of the alleged buildup, as well as concerns of US and European officials over the alleged Russian aggression. Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed the claims, describing them as "alarmist." It was later revealed that the satellite images showed areas in the Smolensk Region, which has no border with Ukraine.