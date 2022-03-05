UrduPoint.com

Finnish President Says Hopes To Strengthen Ties Between US, Finland And Nordic Countries

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Finnish President Says Hopes to Strengthen Ties Between US, Finland and Nordic Countries

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Finish President Sauli Niinisto said on Friday that he hopes to strengthen relations between the United States, Finland and other Nordic countries.

"I hope that during this meeting and discussion we can strengthen them more between the United States and Finland and the Nordic countries all together," Niinisto said prior to a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday that the two leaders will talk about the bilateral defense relationship.

Biden and Niinisto are meeting amid the West's concerns over Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Russia launched an operation in Ukraine last week after the breakaway Donbas republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia White House United States Finland All

Recent Stories

Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintainin ..

Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintaining Nuclear, Physical Security i ..

1 hour ago
 Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motiv ..

Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motivated' to win title

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Hungary FMs discuss regional development ..

Pakistan, Hungary FMs discuss regional developments

1 hour ago
 Rashid urges nation to forge unity to defeat enemy ..

Rashid urges nation to forge unity to defeat enemy designs against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Mosque Blast Kills 2, Injures 18 in Eastern Afghan ..

Mosque Blast Kills 2, Injures 18 in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

1 hour ago
 UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over Peshawar terror ..

UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over Peshawar terrorist attack

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>