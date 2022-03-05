Finnish President Says Hopes to Strengthen Ties Between US, Finland and Nordic Countries

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Finish President Sauli Niinisto said on Friday that he hopes to strengthen relations between the United States, Finland and other Nordic countries.

"I hope that during this meeting and discussion we can strengthen them more between the United States and Finland and the Nordic countries all together," Niinisto said prior to a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday that the two leaders will talk about the bilateral defense relationship.

Biden and Niinisto are meeting amid the West's concerns over Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Russia launched an operation in Ukraine last week after the breakaway Donbas republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.