Finnish President Says Necessary To Continue Cooperation With Russia

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2022 | 08:40 PM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Sunday that his country has to continue cooperation with Russia, at least due to a shared border.

"We should continue to cooperate, at least because we share a border that is more than a 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) long," Niinisto said as aired by Finnish radio station YLE.

According to the president, Finland and Russia are cooperating on a daily basis in the border area, however it will take time to rebuild trust.

"Let's see when the situation clears up. Quite possibly not during my presidency," Niinisto added.

Niinisto's term expires in 2024.

Relations between Moscow and Helsinki have become more strained in recent months due to the situation in Ukraine and Finland's accession to NATO

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev. On May 18, Finland and Sweden submitted applications for joining NATO, abandoning years of neutrality, citing security reasons.

