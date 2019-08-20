Finnish President Says Wants to Raise Geopolitics, Ukraine at Meeting With Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Finish President Sauli Niinisto said on Tuesday he wanted to discuss geopolitics, Ukraine and possibly Moscow protests at talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Finish President Sauli Niinisto said on Tuesday he wanted to discuss geopolitics, Ukraine and possibly Moscow protests at talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin

"We will try to figure out at this meeting what Russia thinks of the current geopolitical trends. The main goal is to discuss geopolitics and the situation in Ukraine," he told reporters.

Niinisto will welcome Putin in Helsinki on Wednesday and meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an official trip to Kiev next month.

Asked whether the recent protests in Moscow would be on the agenda, he said that "we will probably talk about it too," noting that French President Emmanuel Macron had raised the issue with Putin on Monday.

Some 1,700 people were arrested in Moscow for taking part in civil unrest and assaulting police during three rallies in July and August. Thirteen remain in custody. The protests were called by pro-opposition candidates excluded from the city council elections set for next month. A week ago, the Kremlin expressed belief that there were both authorized rallies and attempts to provoke unrest in Moscow over the upcoming city parliament election.