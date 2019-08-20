UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finnish President Says Wants To Raise Geopolitics, Ukraine At Meeting With Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 07:23 PM

Finnish President Says Wants to Raise Geopolitics, Ukraine at Meeting With Putin

Finish President Sauli Niinisto said on Tuesday he wanted to discuss geopolitics, Ukraine and possibly Moscow protests at talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Finish President Sauli Niinisto said on Tuesday he wanted to discuss geopolitics, Ukraine and possibly Moscow protests at talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

"We will try to figure out at this meeting what Russia thinks of the current geopolitical trends. The main goal is to discuss geopolitics and the situation in Ukraine," he told reporters.

Niinisto will welcome Putin in Helsinki on Wednesday and meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an official trip to Kiev next month.

Asked whether the recent protests in Moscow would be on the agenda, he said that "we will probably talk about it too," noting that French President Emmanuel Macron had raised the issue with Putin on Monday.

Some 1,700 people were arrested in Moscow for taking part in civil unrest and assaulting police during three rallies in July and August. Thirteen remain in custody. The protests were called by pro-opposition candidates excluded from the city council elections set for next month. A week ago, the Kremlin expressed belief that there were both authorized rallies and attempts to provoke unrest in Moscow over the upcoming city parliament election.

Related Topics

Election Police Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Helsinki Vladimir Putin Kiev Turkish Lira July August From

Recent Stories

Emirati poet, writer Habib Al Sayegh dies

11 minutes ago

Waleed wins first-ever Blind Archery competition

3 minutes ago

University of Peshawar organizes National Summer S ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia to issue 10 million Umrah e-visas thi ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Sports Minister, DG,SBP condole the death o ..

7 minutes ago

Rs 30m allocated to operate Double Decker Buses in ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.