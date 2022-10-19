Finnish President to Discuss European Security in Iceland - Office

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and his wife Jenni Haukio will make a state visit to Iceland, where they will discuss the security situation in Europe, Ukraine, the process of joining NATO and climate change with local authorities, the Finnish presidential office said in a statement.

The visit is timed to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries and will take place on October 19-20.

"President Niinisto will hold official talks with Icelandic President Gudni Johannesson at the Bessastadir presidential residence on Wednesday, October 19. The topics of the presidents' conversations will be... Ukraine, the security situation in Europe, Finland's entry into NATO and Nordic cooperation," according to the statement.