UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finnish President To Meet With Russian, US Delegations After Arms Talks In Helsinki

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 10:40 PM

Finnish President to Meet With Russian, US Delegations After Arms Talks in Helsinki

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) Finland's Head of State Sauli Niinisto will meet the Russian and US delegations after they hold talks on strategic stability and arms control in Helsinki on Monday, according to a statement from the president's office.

The two sides are set to hold talks on a number of key issues, including the New START treaty, head of the Russian delegation, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov confirmed to Sputnik earlier in the day.

"We welcome the negotiators again, this time [Head of US delegation] Ambassador [Marshall] Billingslea and Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov. Finland is always ready to offer its good offices for promoting peace and security. Securing a confidential environment for dialogue, as desired by the parties involved, is an important part of this work.

As the previous time [in 2017], President Niinistö will meet both negotiators after their talks," the statement published on Sunday read.

New START, the last major arms control deal between the US and Russia, expires on February 5, 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed extending the agreement by five years with no pre-conditions, although the US prefers to negotiate a new treaty which includes China.

Earlier in the week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that it is imperative for the United States and Russia to extend without delay the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) which is set to expire in February, for the maximum duration of five years.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia China Helsinki Vladimir Putin United States Finland February Sunday From Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club kicks off third edition of Media ..

44 minutes ago

Emirati striker Ali Mabkhout turns 30 tomorrow

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews MBRSC’s 2021-2031 st ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

2 hours ago

Space-focused event launches Expo 2020’s themati ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Economy fines 8 businesses and warns 13 for ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.