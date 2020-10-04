Finnish President to Meet With Russian, US Delegations After Arms Talks in Helsinki

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) Finland's Head of State Sauli Niinisto will meet the Russian and US delegations after they hold talks on strategic stability and arms control in Helsinki on Monday, according to a statement from the president's office.

The two sides are set to hold talks on a number of key issues, including the New START treaty, head of the Russian delegation, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov confirmed to Sputnik earlier in the day.

"We welcome the negotiators again, this time [Head of US delegation] Ambassador [Marshall] Billingslea and Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov. Finland is always ready to offer its good offices for promoting peace and security. Securing a confidential environment for dialogue, as desired by the parties involved, is an important part of this work.

As the previous time [in 2017], President Niinistö will meet both negotiators after their talks," the statement published on Sunday read.

New START, the last major arms control deal between the US and Russia, expires on February 5, 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed extending the agreement by five years with no pre-conditions, although the US prefers to negotiate a new treaty which includes China.

Earlier in the week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that it is imperative for the United States and Russia to extend without delay the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) which is set to expire in February, for the maximum duration of five years.