Finnish Prime Minister Believes EU Leaders May Discuss Possible Summit With Russia Later

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Leaders of the EU member states may resume negotiations on the possible summit with Russia, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday.

"I think it was a good initiative to have this kind of discussion.

I think it was important and yesterday it wasn't the right time yet, but I think we will discuss this further in the future ... This is something that is still open, but last night we agreed on a certain context, and this is where we stand," Marin said.