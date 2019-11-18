Finnish Prime Minister Expected to Visit Russia By 2019 End - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@imziishan)

Preparations are underway for the visit of Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne to Russia, which is expected to be held before the end of the year, Sergey Belyaev, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second European Department, said in an interview with Sputnik

"It can be said that we are now working to prepare the visit of Finnish prime minister to Russia, which will be held in the near future, I believe, the executive office of the government will soon announce everything," Belyaev said.

"Yes, this year," the diplomat added, when asked whether Rinne's visit is planned for 2019.