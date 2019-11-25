Finnish Prime Minister Plans to Discuss Ukraine, Russia-EU Relations With Medvedev

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne expects to exchange views on international issues, including Ukraine, relations between Russia and the European Union, in talks with his Russian counterpart, Dmitry Medvedev later on Monday.

"I would also like to exchange views on relations between Russia and the EU, on security in the Baltic Sea region, on Ukraine, on the Council of Europe," Rinne said during press-conference before the talks, with Medvedev confirming the meeting's agenda.

Rinne also suggested discussing bilateral issues, including cooperation in the field of ecology and forestry. At the same time, he noted that there were no special reasons for concerns on the bilateral agenda.

"Our contacts are functioning well, everything works for us.

We have functional contacts, and there are contacts at the regional level, and I also noticed that there is good cooperation between the cities," Rinne added.

Medvedev expressed confidence in successful cooperation with Rinne, who had assumed office in early June, and expressed hope for the successful development of relations between the countries.

"We very successfully and constructively interacted with your predecessor, I'm sure that we will have the same interaction with you, especially since Finland is our good neighbor and a good partner. We look forward to developing relations with your state," Medvedev said.

Medvedev also wished his counterpart the most successful work.