Finnish Prime Minister Ready To Take Drug Test After Party Video Sparked Debate

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Finnish Prime Minister Ready to Take Drug Test After Party Video Sparked Debate

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Thursday she was ready to take a drug test after facing criticism over leaked videos of her partying with celebrities, media said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Thursday she was ready to take a drug test after facing criticism over leaked videos of her partying with celebrities, media said Thursday.

The 36-year-old told reporters she was upset that videos taken at a private party were made public. She defended her behavior, saying that her partying in a "boisterous" way was not due to drugs.

"I have nothing to hide. I have never taken drugs," she was quoted as saying by public broadcaster YLE.

The scandal erupted after some media claimed that a slang word for cocaine could be heard in one of the clips, while others said it was more likely to mean liquor.

The prime minister argued she had only drank alcohol and there was no evidence that any illegal substance had been consumed by anyone, according to YLE.

Opposition Finns Party leader Riikka Purra called for Marin to take a voluntary drug test. His call was echoed by Mikko Karna of the agrarian Center Party, a coalition partner of Marin's Social Democrats.

