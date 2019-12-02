UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finnish Prime Minister Risks Facing No-Confidence Vote Over Labor Market Scandal - Party

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:40 PM

Finnish Prime Minister Risks Facing No-Confidence Vote Over Labor Market Scandal - Party

Centre Party politicians are set to call a no-confidence vote against Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne following a bitter labor dispute that has led to a 17-day strike by postal and logistics workers, the party chair said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Centre Party politicians are set to call a no-confidence vote against Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne following a bitter labor dispute that has led to a 17-day strike by postal and logistics workers, the party chair said on Monday.

"We have no confidence in the individual [Rinne]. We want the government to be functional and for it to be able to handle national issues," Katri Kulmuni told reporters, as quoted by Finnish national broadcaster YLE.

Kulmuni's Centre Party is currently a member of a ruling coalition government alongside Rinne's Social Democratic Party. The centrist leader stated that any potential no-confidence vote was purely directed toward the prime minister and not the government, the Finnish broadcaster reported.

The Finnish chancellor of justice has reportedly received complaints from a number of officials regarding the prime minister's conduct during the labor dispute. Despite this, certain political figures have backed Rinne.

The prime minister received a vote of support from the Swedish People's Party, as chair and Finnish Justice Minister Anna-Maja Henriksson backed the Prime Minister and called for stability.

"We need stability now. None of us is perfect. In this situation, the SPP supports Prime Minister Rinne, but I hope that there will be further discussion within the government," Henriksson remarked, as quoted by YLE.

According to media reports, a fierce labor dispute has broken out between the Social Democratic Party and the government postage service, Posti. A 17-day strike has been called by PAU, the postal and logistical union after 700 sorting workers were slated to be transferred to lower-paid contracts.

Rinne currently heads a five-party coalition government formed following the parliamentary elections in June. His Social Democratic Party holds seven of 19 ministerial posts. Kulmuni's Centre Party accounts for five ministers, Green League accounts for three ministers, the Left Alliance accounts for two ministers and the Swedish People's Party of Finland accounts for two ministers.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote Alliance Finland June Media From Government

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince ..

46 minutes ago

NMC participates in Saudi Media Forum

46 minutes ago

Death Toll in Heavy Rains in Southern India Rises ..

1 minute ago

Water supply to be suspended from Pipri Pumping St ..

1 minute ago

10-year imprisonment in tax fraud case

1 minute ago

White House Aide Says Phase One of US-China Trade ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.