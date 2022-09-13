UrduPoint.com

Finnish Prime Minister Says Sanctions Must Affect Everyday Life Of Russians

Published September 13, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Tuesday that Western sanctions must affect the "everyday lives of ordinary Russians."

"We must continue our support to Ukraine in all of its forms and we must be ready to take more sanctions because the more impact we take with sanctions, the more expensive it will become for Russia to continue this war. The sanctions must be reflected in the everyday lives of ordinary Russians," Marin said during the plenary session of the European Parliament.

Marin also noted that the lifting of the visa facilitation agreement between the EU and Russia was "a well-founded decision," but it was "not enough."

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.

In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

On September 6, the European Union adopted a proposal to fully suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Moscow. The suspension, which entered into effect on Monday, means the visa fee is raised from 35 Euros ($35) to 80 euros and the issuance procedure is extended to up to six months. Some European countries stopped issuing tourist visas to Russians altogether.

